Celebrating Mrs. Henretta Thomas Shields 106th Birthday

By Darrel Wheeler, V&V Contributing Writer

On the first Saturday of August, Mrs. Henretta Thomas Shields was treated to a big celebration for her 106th birthday.

Yes, that’s right: One Hundred and Six years old!

Mrs.Thomas was the first born to Edward Thomas and Camille Baker in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, on August 7, 1916. Her parents went on to have 7 more children, 5 boys and 2 girls.

Henretta married Abell Shields on May 29, 1933, at the age of 17 and Abell was 19. On a quest for a better life Henretta, Abell and their first born child Raymond relocated to San Diego in 1945. They went on to have 4 more children over the next 11 years, Abel (1949), Gloria (1951), Larry (1953) and Lynn (1958). Henretta became a widow in 1987, after 54 years of marriage.

In the present day, Cleveland Braswell and Aron King shared the MC duties and got the party started for San Diego’s Wonder Woman. The birthday girl got the royal treatment from a host of relatives, friends, and well wishers.

Songs by soulful vocalist Eric (Hornet for life) Overstreet and songstress Arnessa ReKay Jones, plus a poetry reading by Furahaa Saba, provided some entertainment for the big celebration.

“My Mother never smoked anything or drank alcohol. I think those are two factors that added to her longevity,” son Larry Shields shared. “She is a genuinely good person. She made a lot of sacrifices for us growing up. She always made sure we had what we needed and her happiness came from making other people happy.”

The triple-great grandmother was served her papers of recognition by City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and a special proclamation from the Office of California’s Secretary of State, Shirley Weber.

The George Stevens Center was a place for the happy-feeling, well deserved recognition and standing ovations for Mrs. Henretta Thomas Shields for a life well lived.

“She is a phenomenal woman. Her daughter was married to my son so we go a long way back. We share grandsons and Grandmama Shields has been the highlight light of my life. I love her so much,” shared in-law Mary Lawson.