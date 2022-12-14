Holiday Festival & Bridge Lighting Ceremony

Holiday Snow was transported to the corner of Euclid and Federal Blvd at the U.S.

By Darrel Wheeler, Voice an Viewpoint Contributing Writer

By special delivery, some welcomed Holiday Snow was transported to the corner of Euclid and Federal Blvd at the U.S. Bank parking lot for a very special occasion on Saturday, December 3rd.

However, snow was not the only source of entertainment at the 9th Annual Multicultural Diamond District Holiday Festival. Music, dancing, singing, free food, a rock climbing wall, inflatable jumpers, creative booths, and much more were also a big part of the “here-comes-the-snow”, “Joy to the World”, and “Happy Holidays” festivities.