Horace Mann M.S. Graduates Celebrate New State-of-the-Art Classrooms

NewswirePhotos courtesy of Jamie Ries, SDUSD

On Tuesday, June 11 newly graduated Horace Mann Middle School eighth-graders commemorated their campus’ new state-of-the-art classrooms and administration building with a groundbreaking ceremony and ribbon cutting. Dozens of students handwrote “thank you” cards in advance to thank the construction crew for helping to modernize the campus. Speakers included SDUSD Board President, Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne; Horace Mann Middle School Vice-Principal, Erica Herrera and Horace Mann Eighth Grader, Devonte Allen. The Whole Site Modernization project includes a new 32,000 square foot three-story administration building, dining courtyard, parking lot, and student drop-off/pick up area and is expected to complete in August 2019.