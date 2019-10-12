Hornets Cruise to Victory Over Mira Mesa

Photos and article by Darrel Wheeler

Valencia Parks 9-under Hornets made easy work of Mira Mesa’s visiting Chargers last Saturday at Vic Player stadium at Lincoln High School. Hornet Ballers Antonio Perry, Lonnie Alexander II, Lamar Long, Avonte Banks, Neil Stoutinbury and Devin Davis stopped Mira Mesa’s serious attempt at victory.

“I tell my players all the time, ‘One man can’t win games.’ I think they are starting to get the message. They are starting to evolve. It’s all about teaching and they are catching on,” Head Coach Monte Youngsmith shared.

The busy Hornets proved to be too fast, strong, mean and tough for the Chargers of Mira Mesa. The Chargers showed some heart and determination at times, however, the talented Hornets were clearly the better of the two teams.

“This is where so many Lincoln Hornets got their start. It’s great to have VP back in the mix, “ Coach Monty shared. “It feels good when I see some of my former youth players shining under the Friday night lights. Hopefully, this is the next generation.”

Monty and the Hornet’s association are trying to put VP back on the map one game at a time.