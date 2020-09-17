How Your Vote Can Influence the Electoral College

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

Now that we have seen how the Electoral College works, we must begin the step-by-step process to ensure that we understand why it is so important for each of us to vote and to vote Democrat in every state to ensure that Biden wins the Electoral College as well as the popular vote. Donald Trump has written off the State of California as a democratic loss. This is why he has so little concern for the fires and loss of life and property here. Plus, the Governor of California is a Democrat, so he is not likely to make any gubernatorial electoral college appointments favorable to Trump.

We must encourage our friends and relatives in every state to vote, no matter how long the lines are or how much there are efforts to remove mail boxes or sorting machines in Post Offices. We must start early voting to ensure that we replace those names which have been purged or dropped from the voting rolls in many places as a means of reducing the number of eligible voters.

Just as thousands have taken to the streets to protest in support of Black Lives Matter and all lives that are lost at the hands of law enforcement, so must those same people take to the voter registration sites, sign up and vote and ensure the 270 plus votes needed in the Electoral College to make a new President a reality in 2021. If we return Democrats to the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate on November 3rd and ensure that we get more than 51% of the vote in each state, then we win.

This is not the time to debate the Electoral College process, but rather the time to change its swing in the direction of a new President and Vice President for the future.

