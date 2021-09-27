IN MEMORIAM: ‘Friday’ Actor Anthony AJ Johnson Dies at 55

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, the comedian best known for his roles in the films “Friday” and “House Party,” has died.

Johnson, 55, reportedly was found lifeless earlier this month.

An official cause and date of his death hasn’t been released.

The celebrity gossip website, TMZ, reported that Johnson’s nephew confirmed the death. The nephew told the outlet that Johnson died “in a store in Los Angeles.”

A representative for the actor said doctors pronounced him dead after arriving at an area hospital.

Born in 1965 in Compton, Calif., Johnson began acting in his early 20s.

He appeared in “House Party,” “Lethal Weapon 3,” “Menace II Society,” “B*A*P*S,” “House Party 3,” “Friday,” “How to Be a Player,” “I Got the Hook Up,” “Hot Boyz” and “I Got the Hook Up 2.”

Johnson also performed standup comedy in outlets in the Los Angeles area.

Check back for updates.