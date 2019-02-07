By Dr. John E Warren

The presentation of the “Priorities and Work Plans” for the San Diego City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee now chaired by Council member Monica Montgomery is both refreshing and exciting. It is clear that she has done her homework and that her plans not only reflect the concerns of the community she was elected to serve, but also the interest of all the citizens of San Diego who will benefit from these efforts. The agenda is further encouraged by the fact that there are now three women on the San Diego City Council (33%) who appear committed to really making change.



