Inauguration Day Arrives for Gov. Elect-Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Elect-Aruna Miller

By Tashi McQueen, AFRO Political Writer, AFRO News

Gov. Elect-Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Elect- Aruna Miller will be sworn into office today at noon. The event will be held at the State Capital in Annapolis, Md.

The swearing-in ceremony will feature performances by local artists across Maryland, including Bowie High School Marching Bulldogs, Morgan State University Choir and The Sensational Royal Lights.

“I’ve maintained from the start that this inauguration is not about us – it’s about all Marylanders,” said Governor-Elect Wes Moore. “That’s why I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with some of Maryland’s brightest artists and to welcome other entertainers from across the country to our great state.”

Leading up to the Swearing-In Ceremony, there will be an Evening of Faith and Community on Jan. 15. It will include performances from Gospel artists Anthony Brown & group therAPy, JJ Hairston and Yolanda Adams.

The People’s Ball: Celebrating the Inauguration of Wes Moore & Aruna Miller, will be held the evening of Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

“From the Evening of Faith and Community to the Swearing-In Ceremony and the People’s Ball, these Inaugural events are a chance for all Marylanders to celebrate our state’s next chapter,” said Honorary Chair and Co-Chair Dawn Moore and Dave Miller. “We’re incredibly grateful to partner with these talented artists, and we can’t wait to see the magic their performances bring to each event.”

The People’s Ball will feature performances by Maxwell, D-Nice, Raheem Devaughn, DJ Quicksilver, Dru Hill and many more.

For more information on the inaugural schedule, go to: https://www.mooremillerinauguration.com/.

Tashi McQueen is Report For America Corps Member