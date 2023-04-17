Inequities in HIV for Black Americans

Despite developments, Black folks living in the United States continue to face gaps in HIV prevention and care.

By Scott, Dallas Weekly, Word in Black 

There has been a long-standing history of medical inequities due to race in the United States, from gynecological procedures developed using unanesthetized bodies of Black women to less pain medication being given to Black patients due to distorted assessments of pain perception. Higher infant mortality rates are still seen in today’s climate, among other disparities.

This history and current facts leave most Black Americans weary of the medical system, affecting how they interact with doctors and how care is received, which impacts their outcomes.

HIV and Prevention/Treatments

Black Americans make up about 13% of the US population; however, they comprise 42% of new HIV infections. The most significant portion of women acquiring HIV are Black cisgender (cisgender means you are or identify with the sex you were assigned at birth).

