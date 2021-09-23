Iona Lemor White-Collier, was born on December 13, 1937 with her twin sister, in Robeline, Louisiana to Issac and Matilda Wallace.

Iona and her twin sister were the youngest of 7 children. She spent her formative years in Natchitoches Parish, her twin sister as her guardian angel. She received her formal education at Natchitoches Central High School. As an adult Iona relocated to California in a pursuit of happiness and new opportunities.

The husband of her youth was the late Shelley White Sr.,To this union they had three beautiful children; Zander, Donna Kay, and Shelley. Later she fell in love with Johnny Blankenship. They were blessed with two children; Carl and Chavia. God entrusted Iona in caring for her two beautiful grandnieces; Tunisia and Danetta. Iona loved her children dearly, she was selfless, taught them to love the Lord, family and thy neighbor.

Iona began her walk with Christ early in life and she continued her journey at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Mahalia Jackson was one of her favorite gospel singers, she enjoyed putting on her Sunday best and going to hear the gospel groups perform. Iona was a hardworking woman, she worked as a seamstress, retail assistant, and managed a couple of stores, St Paul Food CO-OP and KD’s Novelties.

Iona’s passion was caregiving and for many years she operated a daycare from her home and provided in-home care for adults. One of her hobbies was shopping. She loved a good bargain! She also enjoyed gardening, dancing, and walking. You would often find her going on long walks around the neighborhood, known as Ma, Wee, Onie, or Ms. White. Her sweet high-pitched voice resonated through Skyline, and more specifically, Gribble Street.

After 83 years she said farewell to her loving family and many friends on August 24, 2021. Preceding her in death are parents; Issac and Matilda Wallace, brother Sonny, sisters; Jessye, Teola and Neomi, son Shelley White Jr, daughter Zander Powell. She leaves to cherish her memory sons; Carl Blankenship, Chavia (Angie)Blankenship, daughters; Donna Kay White, Tunisia (Alvin) Evans, Danetta Dykes all of San Diego CA, brother Lester Wallace of San Diego, CA, sister Ruby Rodgers of Baldwin Hills, CA., grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, church family and friends.