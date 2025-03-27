IUIC’s Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar at Malcolm X Library

By Charles Warren, Contributing Writer

On March 16, 2025, Israel United in Christ (IUIC) hosted a Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Seminar at the Malcolm X Library, bringing together youth, parents, and community leaders to address pressing issues of violence and empowerment.

Yawsadyah, the event’s MC, fostered an engaging atmosphere that kept the crowd captivated. As the mic was passed around, the youth eagerly seized the opportunity to provide feedback and share their thoughts, making the event feel interactive and dynamic. Ananiah, the keynote speaker, inspired attendees with a powerful message on self-empowerment and breaking cycles of conflict.

A diverse panel of speakers shared valuable insights:

Pastor John of Power to Reign Ministries – Spoke on faith-based conflict resolution and community healing.

Jaime Lynn Viloria of the National Financial Literacy Campaign – Highlighted financial literacy as a key to reducing violence.

Tamara M. Muhammad of the Young and Prosperous Organization – Encouraged mentorship and youth development.

Adara and Aleeza of Saving Sarah’s Daughters – Advocated for the empowerment of young Black women.

For many, the seminar was more than a discussion—it was a call to action. “Seeing successful people from our community speak on these issues gives me hope,” said one attendee.

The event emphasized the importance of culturally relevant solutions, economic empowerment, and unity in tackling youth violence. IUIC remains committed to fostering leadership and positive change in the Black community.

