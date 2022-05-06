Jackie Robinson and the Handshake That Broke MLB’s Color Barrier

75 years ago, on April 18, 1946, Jackie Robinson joined the Montreal Royals in his very first regular-season game — and was also the first Black baseball player to join the formerly all-white minor leagues.

By Cori Zaragoza, Staff Writer

After hitting a home run in the third inning against the Jersey City Giants, teammate and Montreal outfielder George Shuba extended a congratulatory handshake, signaling to Robinson that he was accepted fully into the world of baseball as a Black player. Robinson would later recall how important this moment was with Shuba in his 1948 autobiography, Jackie Robinson: My Own Story, where he said, “When I crossed home plate, George Shuba was waiting for me. ‘That’s the way to hit that ball, Jackie,’ Shuba said. ‘That’s the old ballgame right there.’ He shook my hand.” A year later, Robinson would go on to be the first Black player to play in Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in April 1947.

