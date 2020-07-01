Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation Seeks Community Board Member

Applicants Must Live, Work in or Demonstrate Engagement with the Southeastern San Diego Community

The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation has announced a call for applications for a community board member. Open to individuals who live, work or otherwise demonstrate engagement with the Southeastern San Diego community, this position is an opportunity to give back through advocacy, leading a committee or project, supporting community events and more. Applications are due July 31.

Community board members are part of the board of directors who serve side-by-side with Jacobs family members. Jacobs Center’s board members support and encourage the organization’s vision – to be part of a caring community where: people are responsible to each other, all cultures are embraced, sustaining resources are in place for a vibrant economy and residents create the future they envision.

“We are looking forward to welcoming another board member onto the Jacobs Center board. Having community board members has greatly enhanced our understanding of Southeastern San Diego neighborhoods and residents’ needs and goals,” said Valerie Jacobs Hapke, chairman of the Jacobs Center board. “We are seeking a volunteer who’s invested in this community and supports the Jacobs Center’s mission to build communities and lift lives.”

The new board member will take the place of outgoing board member and current vice chair, Laila Aziz, who is the program director at Pillars of the Community. Aziz is a longtime community and policy advocate, who has worked to change legislation that disproportionally impacts youth and communities of color. Her contributions to the board and community include coordinating the Southeastern San Diego COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, distributing emergency grants to local nonprofit organizations serving Diamond District residents.

Continuing community board members include:

Paul Robinson, a Southeastern San Diego native and information technology entrepreneur, whose focus is on education to careers and local economy initiatives that offer accessible pathways to success for the community.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, a 30-year veteran of the banking industry who gives back in many ways through local board service, including as MANA de San Diego’s treasurer.

To be considered, applicants must be involved or have been involved in a Jacobs Center project, activity, committee or have a recommendation from someone involved. Ideal candidates will have expertise in community engagement, real estate development, finance, law, fundraising, economic development and/or government relations.

To apply please visit https://bit.ly/CommunityBoard

About Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

Founded in 1995, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is focused on building communities and lifting lives. As a creative catalyst and incubator, the Jacobs Center works with the community to revitalize Southeastern San Diego’s Diamond Neighborhoods. This means transforming nearly 60 acres into sustainable developments that provide residents with greater access to resources and amenities that improve their quality of life. Additionally, the Jacobs Center works with community organizations and partners to increase residents’ economic opportunities, leadership skills and educational success.

Learn more at www.jacobscenter.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

