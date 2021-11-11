James Claudell Mize was born on April 5, 1961 to the late James H. Mize (Indiana) and Catherine White (Texas).

James graduated from Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona. He played on the Pueblo Warriors basketball team. After graduation he moved to Long Beach, CA and joined the US Navy. Later he worked for Tucson International Airport, Tucson Urban League where he became a Youth Counselor for Desert Hills Residential Treatment Center in Tucson.

James was a funny laid-back family type of guy, who loved to keep up with all the latest and greatest. He loved sports, dogs, fixing cars, thrifting, break-dancing, and decorating. He also had a good sense of style and fashion.

The good Lord called James home October 10, 2021.

James was preceded in death by his mother and father; Catherine and James Mize, sister, Marva Mize and daughter, Jamila Mize.

James leaves to cherish his memories; beloved wife, Lashonda Mize (CA); mother-in-law, Loretha Woods (AZ); one sister, Rochelle Mize (AZ), sons; Twinn Mize(AZ), Jermaine Mize(WA), and Howard Germany (AZ), daughters; Britney Reeves(WA), Jalisa Mize (TX), Loresha Woods (CA), Deseray and Dasiya Germany (CA) and Jamesha Mize (CA), two nieces; Alana Mize (TX) and Shalonda Neil (AZ), one nephew, Xamaca Carpenter (CA), twelve grandkids and a host of family and friends …. James “Jimmy” you will TRULY BE MISSED BY ALL….