Arrangements by Preferred Cremation & Burial. Funeral Services were held on January 24, 2023, at Ambassadors For Christ Missionary Baptist Church

James Jones, Jr., known as “Lil James” or “King James,” was loved by everyone that he encountered. James had a huge heart and deeply loved his family. James Jones, Jr. was born on June 18, 1947, in Wabbaseka, Arkansas. He was the first-born child to Annie M. Jones and James W. Jones. His father was a pastor, and his mother was a missionary at Helping Hand Church of God in Christ in San Diego, CA.

James, Jr. attended Memorial Grade School and completed his education at Lincoln High School in San Diego in 1966. James loved working as a truck driver at Roadway Trucking Company for thirty years. He also enjoyed blues music, was a Master King playing the racehorses, a trick of trade playing all card games, and Raddle and Roll shooting the dice. James owned his private club for over thirty years in San Diego. He was very generous with his skills. James knew how to make an entrance and he was so funny and brought so much joy and laughter into everyone’s space. It is impossible for a few paragraphs to contain the life and legacy of our beloved James. He was a wonderful sweetheart and supportive husband. From time to time, James would find his way to Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church in San Diego.

James passed on January 08, 2023. He was preceded in death by parents, two sisters, and one brother. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Earnestine Jones-Howard; three children, James Jones (wife and son Biscuit), Jerrell Jones (son, DJ, Brandon, and daughter, Alissa Jones) and Janelle Jones-Phillip (Larry) all of San Diego from a previous marriage that he loved dearly; daughters, Sylvia Bismissah, Starla Alaman, Sabrina Hughes, and Shatari (husband Wendell, Jr. and children, Lil Wendell, AJ, and KJ Wooley); sons, Shea Wade, Stevie Jones-Howard (wife Tanesha and children Aaliyah, Jabari, Jaheim, Baby James, Dooda and Jon Jon), and Richard Rehim Wade; sisters, Deloris Gibson, Ella A. Jones and Erma Smith; brother John Henry Jones (wife Crystal); a host of grandchildren nieces, nephews, and great-grandkids.