January Events At the Logan Heights and Malcolm X Libraries

Take advantage of these upcoming free events at our local San Diego Public Libraries.

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Virtual Family Career Exploration Day at Logan Heights Library

If you are looking for support in changing jobs, pursuing a new career or teaching your kids about finding their place in the world of work, then this event is for you. At this virtual interactive workshop, you’ll learn about:

Characteristics and skills that lead to career success and satisfaction

In-demand industries and occupations in San Diego County

Online tools that can help you learn about promising career opportunities

Date: Saturday, January 29

Cost: FREE

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: Zoom (virtual)

If you don’t have access to a computer, you can check with your local library on computer availability to login and attend. Contact the Logan Heights Library branch at (619) 533-3968 for more information. Registration is required for this free event, register at https://bit.ly/3FIEkAu.

January Events at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library

January 24, 31: Maker Mondays

Age Group: Middle School Age, Teens

Join the Legler Benbough Teen IDEA Lab for Maker Mondays, every Monday from 5-7 pm. For now, this program will only be available as a take-home kit (while supplies last). This month, our team will be giving away dream journal to-go kits, these kits contain a doodle journal and art supplies to write down your hopes, dreams, and goals for the new year.

January 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 31: Do Your Homework @ The Library

Age Group: Preschoolers , Elementary School Age, Middle School Age

Kids K through 8: having trouble with that homework? Our friendly Coaches will provide assistance. They’ll guide you through math and science assignments, sit with you as you try to sound out words while reading, and devise learning strategies to help get you up to speed! Homework help is free to students & their families. Email DYHAL@Sandiego.gov for information about the DYH@L Program or Virtual Homework Help.

Monday to Thursday: 3-6 PM

Virtual Homework Help is available on Fridays from 3-6pm

January 25: Create! At the Library

Age Group: Preschoolers, Elementary School Age, Middle School Age, Teens

Join us every Tuesday from 4pm-6pm for Create! At the Library, featuring a new craft each week. For now, this program will only be available as a take-home kit (while supplies last).

January 25: How to Work a Computer: Amazon – Online Shopping

Age Group: Emerging Adults, Adults, Older Adults

Are you looking to learn some computer skills? These sessions—with instruction, hands-on opportunities, and plenty of time for questions and answers—are just for you!

See the full online schedule here.