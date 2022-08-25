Jean Evelyn Ransom was born December 23, 1945, in Jefferson, Texas. She was one of ten children to Raymond and Gladys Buchanan. Jean accepted Christ in her life at an early age. She attended Macedonia High School in Texas before moving to California.

Jean moved to San Diego in 1962 to finish her high school education at Sweetwater High, with her faith her number one priority. She became a member of the Community Baptist Church that same year. Jean was joined in holy matrimony to Clifton Ransom, Sr. in 1963, and to this union, three children were born. Clifton Ransom, Jr., born in San Diego. Timothy Ransom, born in Los Angeles, CA, and Micah Ransom, born in Los Angeles, CA.

While adjusting to married life and motherhood, her family moved to Los Angeles, where she worked at the Mattel Toy factory and the post office for several years. After relocating to San Diego, Jean decided to further her education as a nursing assistant in 1978. From that, she pivoted careers and was hired on as a driver with Chula Vista transit, where she brought service and generosity to the community.

Jean was a loving woman, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. She was the embodiment of strength, bravery, and unwavering faith. Jean’s love language was acts of service. She found joy in helping others, whether it be a place to lay your head, feeding you with her famous dressing, to giving you her last dollar. Her favorite quote was, “I don’t have much, but whatever I got, I’m gonna give it.” She didn’t do these things for any awards or recognition; she did it to provide comfort and love to those in need.

Jean’s laugh was infectious; with her head tilted back and one leg up, she enjoyed being “tickled.” Jean knew how to have a good time dancing. She even won dance competitions in her teens. The love she gave to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unmatched; from birthday cards with handwritten notes to staying up late ordering Christmas gifts, Jean made a way. Her love was priceless. The Lord called Jean home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Ransom, Sr.; her oldest son Clifton Ransom, Jr.; parents, Raymond and Gladys Buchanan; siblings, Raymond, Jr., Marie, Opal, Wendell, Robert, Arbruna, Lela Mae, and James.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Timothy Ransom (wife Jackie) and Micah Ransom (wife Tammie); thirteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.