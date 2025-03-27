Service was held March 26, 2025, at Preferred Cremation and Burial. Arrangements entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial.

Jean H. Norwood lived a life of faith, love, and service. Born on June 12, 1935, in Memphis, TN, she was the only daughter of Moses and Helen Smith. The family moved to Alameda, CA, in 1944. She graduated from Alameda High School and was a devoted daughter who often expressed that her purpose was to care for her parents.

Her faith was central to her life. Baptized at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, she later became a dedicated member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in San Mateo, where she found joy in serving in the Youth and Christian Education Departments, directing Sunday School programs, and wearing her signature elegant Sunday hats.

Jean was a passionate advocate for education and community involvement. She co-founded the North Central Neighborhood Association, helped organize the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay & Poetry Contest, and played a key role in establishing a Baccalaureate Service for Black graduates in San Mateo. She was also a proud member of the Alice C. Lucas Scholarship Fund, supporting college-bound students.

She dedicated 35 years to Federal Civil Service, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992 after rising to Supervisor of Payroll and the Travel Division. One of her most cherished assignments was serving on a national team implementing automated postal equipment, which allowed her to travel across the country. She took early retirement to care for her aging parents, a reflection of her deep commitment to family.

Jean’s greatest joy was in her love for her family and others. A devoted wife, mother,

grandmother (“Grande”), great-grandmother, and friend, she opened her home to all, ensuring no one felt alone during the holidays. She was known for her generosity, wisdom, wit, and unwavering faith, always finding ways to serve—whether visiting the sick, delivering meals, or offering words of encouragement.

Jean went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Curtis Norwood, and her dear great-aunt Ethel Henson.

She leaves behind her son Curtis (Adrenis), daughters; Linda and Karen (Jerry), grandchildren; Justin (Nicole), Evan, Monteaka, Kaizen (Lauren), and Nile (Cassandra), great-grandchildren; Peyton, Carter, Myles, and Cai’Ree, along with many extended family members and friends who cherished her presence.

Jean’s legacy of love, service, and faith will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.