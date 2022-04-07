Funeral Services were held on 03/14/2022 at Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jean Tabitha Walton was born on January 17, 1939, to Otto and Ozieal Hughley. She attended Edward Bell High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Alfred. She graduated high school in 1956. The pair married May 30, 1959, and shortly after relocated to San Diego, California, by way of the United States Navy.

Jean worked in the Printing and Publishing Industry as a Bindery specialist. She retired after 25 years of hard work. When she was working, she enjoyed playing many sports including basketball, volleyball and badminton. She also enjoyed gardening and fishing at the pier. She took pride in her annual garden which yielded collard greens, watermelon, squash and green beans.

She was baptized in 1974, and gave her life to Jehovah and the Kingdom Hall. She enjoyed field service, bible study, and ministry school. She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Ozieal Hughley; her brothers Edward, Otto Jr. Gibbon, Coy Lee, and Alton Hughley; and sisters Katherine Lockett and Inez Jennings.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years Alfred Walton of Camp Hill, Al; two sisters Mrs. Daisy Rowe and Mrs. Jacqueline Bandy (brother-in-law Jack) both of Camp Hill, AL; one brother Stinson Hughley of Fort Morgan, CO; her four children Denard, Sandra and Tabitha Walton al of San Diego, CA, and Brenda Shipley (son in law Bradley Shipley) of Perris, CA; 9 Grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friend.

Jean was a loving and hardworking wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had the sweetest demeanor and warmth about her. Everyone who met her loved her instantly. She will be missed.