Funeral services were held on 05/11/2022 at Pilgrim Progressive Baptist church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jineal Ricks Jack was born June 30, 1982, in San Diego, California, to Michael Ricks and Debra Neal Ricks. She attended St. Stephens Christian School from preschool through the eighth grade, then Monte vista High School. Jineal attended California State University of Long Beach and received her degree in Criminal Justice. She accepted Christ as her Lord and savior at 10 years old and was baptized by Rev. Joseph Foxworth, Sr. at the Pilgrim Progressive Baptist church where she was in the Youth Choir, Sunday School, and Hospitality.

One of her church members, Boris McDaniels, invited her to join Adam Henderson’s Martin Luther King Blasters where she loved learning to do hurdles under Coach Stewart Payne. She ran hurdles for Monte Vista, but wanted nothing to do with track and field in college.

Jineal was a great friend and confidant, who gave advice and could be trusted with your secrets. After graduating Cal State Long Beach, she decided to move to Las Vegas, NV, to work for Parole and Probation. One of the recruiters talked her into switching to Highway Patrol, where she became the first and only Black Female State Trooper in the State of Nevada. Jineal loved her job, in spite of the many obstacles.

She met Kemar Jack, fell in love, and they got married. She loved to travel, visiting almost every state with her grandmother (they loved gathering coffee cups for her grandfather). She loved decorating; turning Kylan’s area under the stairs into a perfect hideaway, which was so remarkable and quite pretty. She was a wonderful Mom and had a special relationship with each child.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her sons, Jorion and Kelton; daughter Kylan; father Michael Ricks (Debra); mother Debra Neal; devoted, loving grandparents Patrick and Lillian Schilling; brothers Kiseme and Michael; Aunts Barbara, Paula, Delores, Lynda, Tina, Allison, Rajean, Tammy, and Tia; Uncles Ernest, Williams, Herman, Lee, James, Mike, Dennis, Brian, and Daryl; and many cousins, with one very Special Sister/Cousin “Danica Ricks,” and many friends.