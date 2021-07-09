Funeral Services were held on June 28, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson- Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Joan Marilyn Walker was born June 9, 1949 to Freeman and Mary B Crawford at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, CA. The second of two children born to this union.

Joan enjoyed a varied and full childhood with plenty of family and friends around her, who encouraged and challenged her to be the best she could be. Her parents were both teachers and she was always a good student, with a will to succeed and the desire to excel. Joan accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Logan Temple AME church.

After high school at San Diego High, Joan went on to attend SDSU where her stated major was Elementary Education, but as fate would have her as one of his first recruits hired by PSA (Pacific Southwest Airlines) she was a Reservation Agent, Supervisor and Trainer. Joan began a career path that would last for the next 30 years.

Not being one to sit around Joan re-enrolled at San Diego State and completed her degree in Sociology and embarked in a new career with Maximus Inc as a trainer to work with clients in conjunction with the County of San Diego. She spent 10 years there before finally retiring from work.

As an active member of New Creation Church of San Diego Joan taught in the Christian Education Dept. She fell in love with the study of her roots and began to study scripture from a Hebraic (Jewish) perspective. She studied and taught, her “Down by the River” class was her favorite and brought her the most joy of all.

Joan was diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) in 2016 with Dementia in 2018.

June 15th Joan was preceded in death by her Parents, Brother, and eldest son Rudolph J Walker II. She will be missed by her husband Rudy; son Elliot, his wife Avannia and their two children Rudolph III “Rudy” & MacKenzie. She is survived by loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.