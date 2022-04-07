Funeral services were held on 03/23/2022 at Bethel Baptist Church with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Johnnie Lee Gibson was born on October 26, 1945, in San Diego, California. He was the fifth of six children born to Mandy and J.D.Gibson, Sr. Johnnie was baptized at an early age at Trinity Baptist Church by Reverend W.L. Gayton. Johnnie was educated in the San Diego Unified School District. He attended Lincoln High School and was a proud Hornet, Class of 1963.

Johnnie was married to Lera Lee Macon from 1977 to 1986, and from this union, Amanda Jane, Johnnie’s only child, was born. John was married to Linda Nell Gibson and remained married until her death. From that union, Johnnie gained three stepsons, Christopher, Anthony, and Eric Bell.

Johnnie received his Associates degree in Psychology from San Diego City College, his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and his Master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from San Diego State University. Johnnie was a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society, which is a national society recognizing college seniors for their exemplary scholarship, leadership, and service.

Johnnie was truly a people person and one who served his country and community. He was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served as a San Diego Firefighter, a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, and later as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of California until his retirement.

In 2020, Johnnie left his home state of California and moved to Cabot, Arkansas, to be near his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. While there, Johnnie reunited with his first wife, Lera, who cared for him when he became ill. On February 24, 2022, Johnnie, also known as “Blu” to his many friends and family, was called home to be with the Lord.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents Mandy and J.D. Gilson, Sr., brothers Robert Lee Gibson and J.D.Gibson, Jr., and his wife Linda Nell Gibson.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Amanda Brown (Dustin); granddaughter Leia Brown; former wife Lera Gibson; sisters Helen Gaston, Bettie Johnson, and Dorothy Lowery (Joe); and uncle Caleb Oliver. Also left to cherish his memory are a host of incredible nieces and nephews.