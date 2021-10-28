Viewing & Celebration of Life Service will be held, Friday, October 29, 2021 at New Life Baptist Church, 9255 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977. Viewing 10:30 A.M., Service 11:30 A.M.

Jonathan “Joe” Mathis was born in Miami, Florida on December 18, 1942 to Charlie and Naomi Mathis. He was a graduate of Dade County Northwestern Senior High School class of 1962. Jonathan relocated to San Diego, CA in the mid- late 60’s. Following an honorable discharge from the US Navy, he completed a 22-year career with UCSD Hospital from which he retired as the Facilities Engineering Superintendent.

Joe was a very proud, meticulous, and active man who strongly believed in education, equity and fairness. He staunchly supported various educational and wellness organizations and was also a founding member of the Black Action Committee, Inc. which later became Action Interprises Development (A.I.D.) who provided support in the areas of Health Services, Consumer Affairs and Corporate Assistance. Joe faithfully served A.I.D. for many years as President and Chairman of the Board.

Joe transitioned into eternity on September 26, 2021. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and grandson Jaxen Mathis. He is survived by daughters; Carla (Ray) Jones and Rowenda Mathis; grandchildren; Kyle, Kayla, Cameron and Caden Jones; great-granddaughter Amayah Jones, along with a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.