Born Joseph Caldwell Curtis, Jr. to Lola and Joseph Caldwell Curtis, Sr. on January 15, 1978. He was the third child in a family of seven.

JC was a man of character and true to his word. Our brother, father, and son was a true jack of all trades. JC mastered everything he put his mind to above and beyond. He attended Junipero Serra High and transferred to Mira Mesa High school, graduating with a 4.0 and basketball honors. He briefly joined the United States Navy as a Firefighter. He later became the Head Sous Chef at Rancho Bernardo Inn and Donovan’s Steak & Chops Downtown San Diego.

JC had a diversity of friends who embraced and loved him genuinely as he did them. JC was very artistic. JC loved D-Jaying on his NUMARK TTX TURNTABLES! JC had a captivating smile that could light up the room with his laugh! He was one with all communities and raised by a village.

JC once said, “I’ve done everything I could have ever imagined at 42. By the grace of God and I’m still here. I have no regrets in life, and I’m not afraid of death.” JC was called home on August 12, 2022.

Joseph is survived by his four sons and two daughters. Joseph K. Curtis, Pricilla Ortiz-Curtis, Arianna Ortiz-Curtis, Joseph C. Curtis, Jovan C.Curtis, Daniel (Cash) Moore-Curtis; three sisters and two brothers, Benita Mesa, Michelle Curtis, Lakisha Curtis, Charles Curtis, and James Mesa; one step-sister and step-brother Demetrice Nora of New Orleans and Gilbert Taylor of Illinois; nieces and nephews Annecia, Dreasia, Michael, Michael Joseph, Marcus, Saidejah and Joseph; cousins California Evelyn “Buttons” Richardson, Anthony, Tino, Laura, Cardee, Trevion, and Brooklyn; over 300+ cousins from D.C., Philadelphia, NJ, Maryland, and Delaware; aunts and uncles Fran Frazier M.O.C, Uncle Buggy, Uncle Al, Floretta Taylor, Patricia Curtis of New Orleans, Aunt Gwen, Aunt Kitty, and Aunt Lynn Cruz; the Murphy Canyon/Tierrasanta Village, and a host of family and friends we will always keep in his and our hearts.