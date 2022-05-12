3/22/1991 – 4/13/2022

Jovonna Latrice Bell was born to Andrew Lewis Bell and Darlena Payne on March 22, 1991.

Jovonna spent most of her life in Spring Valley, California, and earned a high school diploma at San Diego Charter in La Mesa, California. Upon graduation, she immediately enrolled at Grossmont College for Child Development /Social Services.

Jovanna had a deep seated passion for helping others and a desire to work with children, as she could not have her own. She continued to pursue her degree in child development while gaining experience in the field by volunteering at Happy-Time Childcare, the same childcare establishment that she grew up in herself.

Jovanna was a daddy’s girl and a mama’s baby. Jovanna enjoyed spending her time with family and with their family pet dog Jericho. Jovonna loved to live by example and did not participate in any drugs or alcohol, and when asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would jokingly say that she wanted to become a nun.

Jovonna’s hobbies included reading books, listening to music, going to the gym, and advocating for adults and children with mental and physical disabilities. But most of all, she enjoyed a good meal.

While juggling family, education and modeling, Jovonna worked full time as a Customer Service Representative. She received multiple awards for Employee of the Month, as working with people was one of her many natural born gifts.

Jovonna was a very hard worker despite the insurmountable amount of discomfort and pain she endured for many years. When it became too difficult for her to manage, she decided to work less and spend more time with her family.

Jovanna Latrice Bell went home to be with Jesus on April 13, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. at the David Chamber Cancer Institute while surrounded by family.

Left to cherish Jovonna’s memories and infectious smile are; mother Darlena Payne of Spring Valley, CA; father Andrew Lewis Bell of Opelika, AL.; sisters Andrea Nicole Bell of Charleston, South Carolina; Omecia Monique Jackson Barnes of Madison, Wisconsin, Samara Jo’naee Brandon of San Diego, and Mariaha Jasmine De’naee Leakes of Spring Valley; brother Cashmon S. Brandon Spring Valley; and godparents Clifford and Beverly Collymore of Spring Valley, along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that unconditionally loved her.