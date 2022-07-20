July Is Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month & Live Well San Diego Proclamation

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. North San Diego County Alumnae Chapter (DST – NSDCAC) will be presented with Resolution, “July is Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month in California,” which was authored by the Office of Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber. The proclamation will take place at TrueCare Mission Mesa Women’s Health Services, located at 2210 Mesa Drive, Suite 5, Oceanside, California, 92054.

Additionally, San Diego County’s Live Well San Diego will proclaim DST-NSDCAC as a new partner of Live Well San Diego, naming July 27th, 2022, as Delta Sigma Theta – NSDCAC Day.

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that can grow inside and on the outside of a woman’s uterus. These tumors are known to cause heavy bleeding, painful intercourse, miscarriages, and worse — infertility. Studies show one in five women of child bearing age will develop these tumors and Black women are at least two times more likely to grow fibroids in comparison to other races.

As an organization that prioritizes women’s health through their Physical and Mental Health Programmatic Thrust, the North San Diego County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is continuing advocacy, education, and the promotion of early detection of uterine fibroids to lessen the risk of infertility and invasive surgeries like hysterectomies within the Black community.

Previously, California bill ARC #257, titled “July 2018 is Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month in California” was initiated by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., San Diego Alumnae Chapter and was authored by California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber.

This community event, which includes a presentation of the 2022 reinstatement of the Resolution followed by the Live Well San Diego Proclamation, is further confirming the significance of prioritizing women’s reproductive health and collectively affirming Live Well San Diego, DST – NSDCAC, and the Office of Assemblymember Dr. Weber will continue to shed light on the disparities and the diagnosis that affect women of color.