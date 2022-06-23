La Mesa Juneteenth and Friends 2022 Celebration

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

The City of La Mesa held its first Juneteenth Festival on Sunday, June 19. Held at MacArthur Park, the celebration featured art, crafts, food vendors, dance, and a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir.

Additionally, there was informative signage around the park, highlighting facts from American history and Juneteenth. The inaugural Juneteenth celebration in La Mesa was successful, and is bound to become a longstanding tradition.

READ MORE ABOUT THE EVENT IN OUR LATEST ISSUE.