Juneteenth Flag Raised at County Admin Center For First Time

0


Photo by Mike Norris

For the first time in San Diego history, the Juneteenth flag was raised at the County Administration Center on Friday, June 17th.

By Cori Zaragoza, Staff Writer

A special ceremony was held on the east plaza, hosted by Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, in partnership with the Office of Equity & Racial Justice, Young Black & N’Business, the African American Association of County Employees, Black American Political Association of California, and the Cooper Family Foundation. 

The morning started with a rendition of the Black National Anthem, sung by Mother Dorothy Williams of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. An oral history of Juneteenth, spoken by Vanessa Green of the Office of Equity & Racial Justice, followed Ms. Williams performance. 

FOR THE FULL ARTICLE AND PHOTOS, SEE THIS WEEK’S ISSUE.


READ MORE LIKE THIS
A History of Juneteenth Celebrations
BBQ & Prosperity Meals: Juneteenth Food Traditions

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here