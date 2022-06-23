Juneteenth Flag Raised at County Admin Center For First Time

For the first time in San Diego history, the Juneteenth flag was raised at the County Administration Center on Friday, June 17th.

By Cori Zaragoza, Staff Writer

A special ceremony was held on the east plaza, hosted by Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, in partnership with the Office of Equity & Racial Justice, Young Black & N’Business, the African American Association of County Employees, Black American Political Association of California, and the Cooper Family Foundation.

The morning started with a rendition of the Black National Anthem, sung by Mother Dorothy Williams of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. An oral history of Juneteenth, spoken by Vanessa Green of the Office of Equity & Racial Justice, followed Ms. Williams performance.

