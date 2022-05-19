9/19/1960 – 4/12/2022

Services Entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial

Karin Gail Hollins was born September 19, 1960, to the late Irving Hollins, Jr. and Ola Mae Hollins in San Diego, California. Karin attended local schools in San Diego and graduated from Madison High School in 1977. Karin was baptized by the late Dr. S.M. Lockridge of Calvary Baptist Church.

Karin, affectionately known as KK or Auntie KK, was full of jokes, laughter, and an infectious smile that would light up a room. Karin was a social butterfly who often found herself the life of the party. In fact, the party didn’t start until KK entered the room. Karin could brighten your day with her love and huge smile. Karin loved having a good time with family and friends. It was a family joke among Karin’s children, nieces, and nephews that “she couldn’t hold water.” Karin was a die-hard sports fan; and her favorite football team was the Raiders and with basketball she had favorite players.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, at 4:14 P.M., God said, “Come home my daughter, take your rest.” With her daughter and son by her side, she bowed her quiet spirit and transitioned peacefully to the other side.

Karin leaves to cherish her memory her children: Nikkia Brown and Jamal Brown of San Diego; her wife, Lisa Marshall; the father of her children, Darrell Brown; her sister, Walthea “Lynn” Graham of San Diego; a plethora of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; and many other relatives and friends.

Karin was preceded in death by both parents; two brothers: Vernon Hollins and Irving Hollins; sister-in-law, Doris K. Hollins; brother-in-law, Russell W. Graham, Jr.; great-niece De’Aujanae Graham; and great-nephew, Damahjion Graham.