By Karly T. Van Holten, M.A.

Being admitted to UCLA four years ago as a Lincoln High School graduate, I never would have ever imagined I would be graduating in 2022 with my Masters in Higher Education Organizational Change (at the ripe age of 21), when I was only projected to be graduating this Spring with my Bachelors.

Nine months of never ending research, countless hours in LA traffic on the 405, lots of 3 hour seminars, an embarrassing amount of coffee, a few gym visits (I tried), Zeta Regional Executive Board Meetings, hosting my first Regional Undergraduate Retreat, and not to mention my excessive desire to travel has all come to an end.

LA — thank you for the past 4 years but every good thing comes to an end. I am grateful for the endless opportunities that were available to me, the credentials I earned while at UCLA, and the experience of living in LA itself that matured me into the woman I am today.

I am more than blessed and grateful to God that I have been offered and will be starting my DREAM Job at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas on July 1st.

To my entire “Village”, Mom, Dad, Nana, Bethel AME Church Family; and to my first, Number 1 Supporter, my loudest cheerleader, my Gdaddy Bishop & Mrs. Ikenna Anyanwu Kokayi (who insist my accomplishments be recognized), THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!

God’s Favorite,

M.A KARLY T. VAN HOLTEN, M.A.