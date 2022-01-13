Visitation will be held January 20, 2022, at the Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary 5pm to 7pm, with services on January 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Greater Fellowship Baptist Church, 4351 Logan Avenue, San Diego, 92113.

Katrina Renee Luckett-Mayfield was born on November 8, 1968, in San Diego, California, to Steve Luckett and Bonnie Jean Luckett. It is with great sadness that the family of Katrina announce her passing on December 15, 2021.

Katrina’s early education was completed through San Diego City schools and she graduated from San Diego High School.

She was an avid writer and wrote a passionate piece on foster care, which led to her letter being read by Jesse Jackson to the United States Congress. She was very active and participated with her mother in writing various letters and signs to be used and displayed throughout San Diego. Some of her adult work history included working in the insurance industry, while helping her mother in the restaurant business, and at “Bonnie Jean Soul Food”, owned by her sister, Stephanie. She also worked in the retail industry at Walmart.

She enjoyed traveling, writing, shopping, crossword puzzles and playing basketball. Katrina was married and had one son, Kenneth Mayfield Jr. She enjoyed being a grandmother and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and New Paradise Baptist Church. She moved to Dallas, Texas, two years ago.

Katrina was preceded in death by both her maternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Artiree Anderson, as well as her paternal grandparents, Nyde Luckett and Alberta Luckett Simmons, her father Steve Luckett, and sister, Stephanie LaShawn Luckett.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Jean Luckett, son, Kenneth Mayfield Jr., brother, Steve Luckett, niece, Aesha Luckett, her aunts, Janet Douglas and Celia Griffin

Cagnolatti, as well as her grandchildren, cousins, aunts, and uncles.