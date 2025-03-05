LAFD Captain: Recently Fired Chief Crowley Understaffed Department on Purpose

By Edward Henderson, California Black Media

On Feb. 21, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass relieved L.A. Fire Department (LAFD) chief Kristin Crowley of her duties in the wake of fallout over how recent deadly firestorms in the city were handled.

Bass announced she appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year LAFD veteran as Interim Fire Chief.

“Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief,” Mayor Bass said in a release. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch.

LAFD officer, Captain Robert Hawkins, is alleging that Crowley purposefully mismanaged the department to bring attention to a 17 million deficit and budget as part of a strategy to get more money for the fire department.

“On October 24th, I met with Fire Chief Kristen Crowley about removing recruitment officers and its impact on Black firefighter representation,” Hawkins told California Black Media (CBM). “She told me that she was refusing to maintain staffing and had planned to cut fire engines over a 17-million-dollar deficit, and she asked the stakeholders if we can contact our retirees to fill temporary recruitment roles, stating to us that sometimes you need to ‘let bad things happen’ to get the attention of the city council for our budget.”

After receiving this information, Hawkins requested a meeting with the deputy mayor, Brian Williams, on Dec. 2.

“I met with him to express serious concerns about the leadership of the Los Angeles Fire Department. I told him I do not believe the fire chief has the mayor’s best interests at heart, nor do I believe she is managing the department appropriately,” Hawkins alleged. “I warned him to warn the mayor in the event of a major emergency with casualties or any type of major destruction, I fear that she would fail to protect the city and ultimately shift blame to the mayor and throw her under the bus.”

In addition to understaffing the department, Bass said Crowley refused to complete an after-action report on the fires as instructed by the President of the Fire Commission, a necessary step to the investigation.

“The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs,” said Bass.

During her time as LAFD chief, Crowley had been outspoken over her disapproval of funding allocated to the LAFD, citing it affected its ability to adequately respond to the recent fires.

After her dismissal, Crowley released a statement.

“As the Fire Chief, I based my actions and decisions on taking care of our firefighters so that they could take care of our communities. Serving others before self, having the courage and integrity to do what is right, and leading with compassion, love and respect have guided me throughout my career,” Crowley stated. “I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian.”

Crowley, who appealed her dismissal on Feb. 27, still serves on the LAFD.

Hawkins said shortly after he shared his concerns with Williams, the deputy mayor was accused of a making a bomb threat to city hall and relieved of his post.

“My concern is our firefighter’s union — if they have a background agenda and when that background agenda started. I know that the union approached me less than two years ago to start the process with a vote of no confidence to remove Kristin Crowley,” said Hawkins. “Then, recently, before the Palisades fire I found it interesting to see their overwhelming support for the Fire Chief.”

CBM reached out to former Chief Crowley for comment, but she did not respond.