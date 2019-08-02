Photos and article courtesy of Lillian Carroll

Lamplighters 7th Annual Scholarship Awards Luncheon was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MLK Community Center, Bayview Baptist Church, 6134 Benson Ave., San Diego, CA 92114.

Marcus Brady, Sr., the keynote speaker, emphasized education and not giving up no matter what obstacles or hurdles come your way. Strive to achieve your goals. Knowledge is key to success. Those were all themes Marcus emphasized.

Scholarships were awarded to seniors from Innovation, Morse, Lincoln, San Diego and San Diego Met High schools by President, Cynthia Nash and member Shirley Moore. The seniors each had GPAs ranging from 3.5 to 4.6. There were a total of 8 scholarships awarded. Marcus Brady, Jr. Foundation, quarterback coach for the Indianapolis Colts, who attended Morse High School, 8 Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award scholarships were presented to Crawford, Lincoln, Morse and San Diego High students, with GPAs of 3.4 to 4.7, Black Police Officers Association represented by Detective Sergeant Harold Oliver and Mrs. Patricia Oyeshiku (Mrs. “O”) also presented scholarship awards to local high school students.

The event was catered by “You Chill We Grill,” for more information, call 619-577-8842.