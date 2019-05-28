Lavearn London and Charles Davis Among Honorees at 29th Annual San Diego Housing Federation Ruby Awards

PHOTO GALLERY



Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Photography by Michael & Kate Photography

Lavearn London, a resident of Hillside Views and real estate development consultant Charles Davis with Urban West Development were among the honorees last Thursday, May 16 at the San Diego Housing Federation’s (SDHF) 29th annual Ruby Awards. Held at the US Grant Hotel, the event is one of SDHF’s signature events. It is the county’s largest affordable housing community recognition event and honors the best people, projects and achievements of the past year. Hundreds of housing and community leaders from across the region and around the state were on hand to applaud winners in more than a dozen categories and acknowledge the achievements of their peers.

Winners in twelve categories—including “Project of the Year,” “Outstanding Resident Leader,” and “Outstanding Advocate”—were selected by a cross-disciplinary jury while the “Housing Champion” was again selected by the SDHF Board of Directors.

Lavearn London received a Ruby Award for Outstanding Resident Leader. The award recognizes an individual residing in San Diego affordable housing who has played an important role in promoting the creation of more affordable housing and/or enhancing how affordable housing improves the lives of residents and local communities. London is described as being generous in her service, placing great value on creating a safe environment for others to call “home.” She is a member of Residents United Network, she has lobbied in Sacramento, presented at community and regional meetings, given public testimony at San Diego City Council, served as a panelist at conference workshops, and has empowered her peers’ engagement. For the Mid-term Election, London canvassed door-to-door, encouraging others to register and vote, and made more than 300 phone calls to help Prop 1 & 2 pass. She was recognized Thursday for tirelessly working to uplift and advocate for her community.

Charles Davis receive the Ruby Award for Outstanding Development Partner. He has been involved in over $950 million in development and construction management work in the San Diego region, including over 1,000 units of affordable housing, enhancing communities from Oceanside to San Ysidro and in between. His experience includes the management of over 17 affordable housing developments and 11 retail, industrial, environmental and commercial projects from acquisition, planning, development, construction and operations. Davis is known for his strong commitment to housing and community enhancement and his ability to successfully shepherd the development process, which has led to many affordable housing successes of which he has played a significant production role.

Other Ruby Awardees included: the Housing Champion award, James “Jim” Silverwood, President and CEO of Affirmed Housing; the Outstanding Service to Residents, Diana Aguiar; Outstanding Advocate, Scott Dreher; SDG&E Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Award for Retrofit, The Allison Apartments, Housing Innovation Partners and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation; SDG&E Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Award for New Construction, Mission Cove, National Community Renaissance and Community HousingWorks; CSH Supportive Housing Award, The Allison, Housing Innovation Partners and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation; Innovations Award, Rebecca Louie; The John Craven Memorial Award, The Clairemont Coalition on Homelessness (CCH); Housing Project of the Year – Rehab, Town and Country Village Apartments, San Diego Housing Commission, Housing Development Partners (HDP), and Chelsea Investment Corporation; Housing Project of the Year – New Construction, Mission Cove, National Community Renaissance and Community HousingWorks; and Outstanding Government Agency or Elected Official, Councilmember Chris Ward.

For more information about SDHF visit www.housingsandiego.org.