Bro. Leamous Veal, 93, transitioned to his heavenly home early morning on August 25, 2022, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. As Paul communicates to Timothy, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me.” God gave Bro. Veal fruitful labor and yet allowed him to rest from his labor. Phil. 1:21

Bro. Leamous Veal was born on June 23, 1929, to the late Willie Veal and Ethel Leamous Veal in Hinds County, Mississippi. Bro. Veal was preceded in death by twelve (12) siblings: Gloria Williams of Jackson, MS, Ledell (Ruby) Veal of Jackson, MS, George (Ruby) Veal of Chicago, IL, J.W. (Vallie) Veal of Atlanta, GA, Herman (Louise) Veal, Jessie (Katie) Veal, Ceasar Veal, Lena Mae (Veal) Green, Willie Veal, Jr., William Moore, Atwood Veal, and Moses Veal, one daughter, Sandra Wells all of Jackson, MS, and one grandson, Martel Lamar Veal of San Diego, CA.

Bro. Leamous Veal confessed his faith in Christ at an early age. He united with the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. R. L. Robinson. He remained a member at the Pine Grove MBC for over 50 years.

Bro. Leamous Veal attended the Hinds County Public School System through the 10th grade before opting to join the United States Army. After serving his country faithfully, Bro. Veal received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Military.

Upon his return home, Bro. Leamous Veal became a member of Lebanon Lodge #106, working under the M.W. King Hiram Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M., 2331 Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson, MS. He was a Master Mason for over sixty (60) years. While a mason, Bro. Leamous Veal moved to San Diego, CA, where he was employed with the Federal Government as a Procurement Logistics Officer for over 30 years.

Surviving to cherish the memory of Bro. Leamous Veal are his children, Larry (Jacquelyn) Spires of Aurora, IL, Peggy (David) Johnson, Lucious Veal of San Diego, CA, Glenn (Anita) Veal of Hemet, CA and Sheila Veal of Marietta, GA, one brother, Bennie Ervin, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.