Let the People Be Heard

“Still can’t believe that people voted for a man who has done nothing, but spit hate verbally, mentally, and physically (children being detained), and the reason behind many deaths because he did not take COVID seriously. The US will never be an equal country….it will always be divided because of the mindset of many. I see now why people choose to move out of the country!” — Donyalla R. Manns

By Defender News Services

Voters weigh in on what the results of the election mean for Black America.

“That all this ‘this is not who we are’ rhetoric is bullsh*t. The exit poll numbers are showing EXACTLY who they are, and Orange Satan has given them license for 4 years to let their true colors come out. And if anyone thinks the next four years are going to be a smooth ride once we park walk this grifter out of office think again: now the real attacks are going to begin. Oh, and that Black men were a huge factor in those numbers which is SO sad. – Julie O. Griffith

“That white people gonna white.” – Sonia Johnston

“It says to me that despite all that has happened in this country, if something does not personally affect a person (such as racism, inequality and COVID-related deaths) people don’t care. America lacks empathy.” – MarKesha Brown-Currin

“It says this country is as racist as we ever thought it was and they no longer care who knows it.” – Antoinette Holsey

“It says approximately 50% of America is perfectly fine with an openly racist and sexist authoritarian running the country as long as the economy is good…for them.” – Nyna Hurt

“It says that many don’t want what’s best for all and work together to achieve a middle ground. It says people use the idea of God to justify things that are suppressive, and it also says that to many are fueling and building up ideas that will destroy them and calling it good. But I also see people who refuse to just sit by and let those things continue to happen they at least trying to build towards better for all. But I’m disappointed to see so many vote for someone who has clearly proven he dgaf about America.” – Eric Jamal

“It says that the threat of losing power has been a focal point for many white people. And some are willing to sacrifice our democratic way of life in order to preserve white privilege. These are not all bad people and many of them are probably Democrats who are already having a difficult time adjusting to the browning of America.” – Bettie V. Beard

“America will forever be divided, and racism is very well accepted by many Americans including the very ones it’s directed toward.” – Chrystal Killebrew

“The inevitable restructuring of relationships – this can’t be walked back when it’s over, no matter who wins. Also, it became obvious toward Election Day that many people who didn’t even want Trump to win were voting against having an African American woman, possibly any woman, that close to the Oval Office. People voted against their own interest to try to ensure this didn’t happen. Overall, we have not come as far as people like to boast that we have.” – Leslie Kaye

“That hatred, entitlement and bigotry is in the DNA of white Americans. Some have worked to overcome it but when their superiority and entitlement are threatened, the true colors shine thru.” – Pam Gaskin

“That we must get rid of this Electoral College. That racism has never left this country.” – Sandra Dumes

“That Americans really do not have a problem with racists or mysogynists or the deaths of 200,000 fellow Americans. They see nothing wrong with inhumane treatment of immigrants and children, and they are more committed to a politcal party than to their moral standard.” – Stephanie Bullock Ferguson

“America in 2020 is really no different than America in 1960. We have no allies, especially white women, and they don’t care about us.” – Yolanda Davis Turner

“That white evangelical women overwhelmingly are more interested in keeping their proximity to white patriarchal power (and misrepresent this as adhering to their Christian belief systems) than they are in gaining equality for themselves, and most definitely not for people that don’t look like them. But it’s not shocking considering that there were white women that protested the women’s suffrage movement which also excluded women of color.” – Brynn Canney Markham

“That the cause of the American Civil War has NEVER been resolved. It’s the exact same as it was 150 years ago. This nation is just as divided as it was then. We have made absolutely NO progress. And the addition of other minorities (Latinos) has not helped the civil rights movement one single bit. Racism is ALIVE and WELL.” – Kimberly Hardison

“The electoral college should be abolished. Black lives and voices don’t matter to many more than we think. So much of this country is still okay with the levels of oppression in place for a number of communities.” – Ivy Jo

“That the soul of America needs to be checked. People will value the economy and abortion over human decency. Our country is broken. The people in rural America thinks it’s us against them.” – Renea Ford Forrest