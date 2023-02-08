Like Michael Jackson Before her, Beyoncé Proves More than Just a Music Superstar

Pop’s undisputed king and queen have devotees who have shown or expressed a willingness to mortgage their homes, max up their credit cards, and even sell body parts just to see them perform live.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Probably no two groups of people in the history of popular music have ever had more devoted followers than Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.

Fans of the Beatles and Elvis Presley have been known to be a bit fanatical and even a little bit crazy.

Like the late King of Pop, though, Beyoncé’s fanbase (the Beyhive) is unrivalled.

The two are so revered that even A-list celebrities pay their respects to them.

Tickets for her next Renaissance Tour reportedly cost more than $500 on average, with the more deep-pocketed of her fandom willing to spend a whopping $2,100 for a standing room only spot in a section called the B-HIVE.

Trevor Noah, who hosted this year’s Grammys, was so overcome by her presence, he handed Beyoncé her award while she was still in her seat and declared that the Queen was in the building.

“We’ve got Beyoncé in the room people,” Noah giddily announced.

“Do you understand how amazing this is people? Beyoncé is nominated for her album, ‘Renaissance,’ which is by the way, was better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion.”

He added, “The Renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it up another level. I was so inspired by the lyrics of ‘Break My Soul’ that I actually quit my job. That’s how powerful that was.”

When Noah had previously erred in stating that the “Lemonade” singer had arrived, Lizzo, one of music’s biggest superstars, nearly lost it, stargazing through the audience in search of the goddess.

Later, when Lizzo won Record of the Year, instead of basking in her victory, she heaped praise on Beyoncé.

“Thank you so much,” she told the Queen. “You clearly are the artist of our lives.”

That echoed the 2017 Grammy ceremonies when Adele won Album of the Year over Beyoncé.

As Carrie Battan of the New Yorker pointed out, there was such a sense of cosmic injustice that Adele herself could not bear the result.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele told the crowd. “I’m very humbled . . . but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. The ‘Lemonade’ album was so monumental.”

On social media, fans declared that their devotion to Beyoncé would force them to do whatever it took to score tickets to her upcoming tour.

Content creator Jay Denson said he was priced out.

“So, I thought about attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour until I saw these ticket prices,” he observed, before breaking down the cost.

“Nosebleeds: $197; Section 100: $539; B-HIVE (Standing Room Only): $2,100; Floor seats: $3,500.”

For the most die-hard of fans, a special standing room only section called the B-HIVE cost $2,100.

When an assembly of A-list celebrities got together at Madison Square Garden in 2001 to celebrate Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary in showbiz, tickets on the secondary market climbed as high as $10,000.

Despite the high price, two shows at the Garden sold out within minutes.

Among the elite paying tribute to Jackson were Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Ray Charles,

Marlon Brando, Elizabeth Taylor, Marc Anthony, Liza Minelli, Justin Timberlake, Luther Vandross, and Usher.

A red carpet was placed at the entry of the World’s Most Famous Arena, and tens of thousands of fans and passersby gathered on the cement steps of the Farley Building across the street hoping to catch of glimpse of Jackson as he entered the building arm-and-arm with Taylor.

Stars and ordinary fans alike viewed Jackson as an idol.

While Jackson’s impressive total of Grammy wins (13) pales in comparison to the record 32 now held by Beyoncé, there should be no argument that the two are music’s unquestioned king and queen.

Their fiercely devoted fans and an unending number of celebrities would die on that hill.