Livestream Replay: “Should I Take the Coronavirus Vaccine?”

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Dr. Ebony Hilton serves as the moderator for a panel comprised of fellow physicians who are also members of the NNPA’s Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Taison Bell, Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, Dr. Cameron Webb, and Dr. Rochanda Mitchell.

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen, with more than 300,000 deaths and over 15 million cases in the U.S. alone, its disproportionate impact on African Americans and other communities of color continues.

Several vaccines have been introduced, and the vaccine from Pfizer has been approved for emergency distribution.

Dr. Hilton has pledged to take the vaccine and provide live updates over YouTube on her health and her body’s reaction and any side effects. As health care professionals on the front lines of treatment, her colleagues are also among the group of initial vaccine recipients.