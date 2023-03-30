Lizzie Mae Mitchell

Funeral Services were held at Mt. Erie Baptist Church on 03/15/2023, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lizzie Mae Ford was called home for eternal rest February 23, 2023. Lizzie was born to Charlie and Annie Ford on November 26, 1934, in Summerfield, Louisiana she was the eldest of four. She was a loving child who grew up loving God, Family, and giving back to others.

Lizzie accepted Christ at an early age uniting with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Summerfield, Louisiana. Growing up Lizzie learned to cook all the delicious homemade pies and cakes from scratch taught by her grandmother and mother, she loved to put on a spread. She spent her childhood in Louisiana and moved to Long Beach, California in 1953 to graduate high school.

She met the love of her life Obadiah Mitchell and they were married in 1956 in the Frontier area of San Diego. Born to this union were daughters, Sharon and Karen; residing in San Diego, California.

Lizzie’s love for hospitality led her to employment in housekeeping and she was hired and worked as the executive housekeeper at San Diego Hebrew Home for over 38 years until retirement. Everyone who worked with Lizzie loved her, they were all drawn to her sweet spirit and kind heart. Lizzie was known for always finding the good in everyone.

Lizzie loved music and singing. She enjoyed singing in the Mt. Erie Baptist sanctuary choir she would sing and smile, lifting up her voice in praises to God every Sunday Morning.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Obadiah; daughters Sharon (Tommy) Reynolds of San Diego, Karen (James) Bryant of San Diego and Deborah Smith of Manasses, Virgina; one sister Dorletha Marshall of Harbor City; Sister-in-law Nettie Ford of Prosper Texas. A host of nieces, nephews, adopted children, grandchildren, family and friends who loved her dearly.