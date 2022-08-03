Long-awaited George D. McKinney Retirement Center Unveiled!

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Following a twelve-month, 60-unit reconstruction project, the St. Stephen’s Retirement Center, Inc. and the CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development, are finally celebrating the unveiling of the newly rehabilitated George D. McKinney Retirement Center. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 22, and had a host of special guests and speakers, including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The Retirement Center represents the continuation of Bishop George D. McKinney’s legacy as a stalwart in San Diego’s religious and community leadership circles; in particular, serving the affordable housing needs of San Diegans living in the Valencia Park area.

Bishop McKinney, who passed in March 2021, pastored the St. Stephen’s Cathedral Church of God in Christ for almost 60 years. During that time he established an extensive network of community services including a K-12 school, psychological counseling center, boys’ home, crisis intervention, emergency shelter referrals, and food distribution.

The newly reconstructed retirement center includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, custom designed community kitchen, shaded courtyard, central laundry facilities, computer learning center and reading room, designed specifically to meet the needs of seniors. This development comes back into operation as housing costs in San Diego continue to skyrocket and residents seek affordable and safe housing options.

“We are celebrating this long-awaited, God given miracle at the newly rehabilitated, George D. McKinney Retirement Center. This is a major rehabilitation servicing the homes of low-income seniors and we are proud to be able to provide for this community,” said Wendy McKinney in a statement last week.

The newly renovated center stands tall immediately next door to the Jean C. McKinney Manor, named after Bishop McKinney’s wife, the late Dr. Jean C. McKinney, who dedicated her life to serving the community. This 50-unit facility, built in 2005, also provides low income housing to seniors.