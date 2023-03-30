Funeral services were held on March 14, 2023, at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lonnie Dean Littleton was born to Hubert and Louise Littleton in Oxnard, CA on April 9, 1966. He was the second born but soon proved that he would follow no one.

Lonnie tried karate, football and flexed his social skills at Morse High School where he graduated in 1984.

On February 13, 1985, Lonnie joined the U.S. Air Force. He served for 3 years and earned his Veteran status. Those who were close to him would joke about his love for discounts and never leaving a good coupon behind, he certainly enjoyed touring the restaurants on Veterans Day!

He was a cosmetologist, financial analyst, limo driver, self-proclaimed chef, world traveler, realtor, and bartender. He was extremely proud of his Bachelor’s in Finance, which he earned from San Diego State University in 2004. Amongst all his life experiences, he spoke most often about his love for his children. He loved to brag about Princess’s singing voice, Darius’ great career, and Giselle’s quest for education. He was proud of them and shared that pride with everyone he knew.

Lonnie passed on February 19, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother Louise Littleton. He is survived by his children, Princess Littleton of Las Vegas, NV, Darius Davis (Rebecca) of San Diego, CA and Giselle Littleton of Los Angeles, CA, his father and mother-in-love, Hubert and Birdie Littleton, his sister Regina (Robert), brothers Cory (Donna) and Jerome (Maureen). He also leaves to honor his memory a host of family and friends all over the world.