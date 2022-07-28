Funeral services were held on 07/19/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Our beloved Louise Blair Edwards (née Tate) departed from the earthly realm on Saturday, July 2, after living a full, colorful life. She was 94 years old. The vibrant matriarch was born to Shawnee and Mattie Mae Tate on March 24, 1928, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Louise was the youngest sibling (Verlyn and Rosie preceded her in death) and was affectionately known as “Big Sis.” The proud Oklahoman attended Wheatley High School in Beggs, Oklahoma. At 18 years of age, Louise relocated to San Diego, California, with her late husband Cornelius Claymon Edwards, Sr. in 1946.

The couple had six children during their union – Doris (Joseph), Ronald, who preceded her in death, Yvonne (James), Cornelius Jr (Sheila), Michael Sr (Sally) and Larry Sr (Deborah). The doting matriarch had 15 grandchildren: Laron, Kevin Sr., Katrina, Marcus, Christian, Jason, Larry Jr., Michael Jr., Aaron, Jennifer, Charlton, Eric Jr., Dieynaba, Shawnee and Samona, 24 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Felicia Edwards preceded her in death.

Louise took pride in her career, family and worship. She joined Linda Vista 2nd Baptist Church. She also worked for Convair and then the University of California, San Diego, where she retired from a Senior Supervisor position after 23 years.

The 94-year-old spirited woman was an avid traveler — enjoying the treasures the Caribbean Islands offered. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends playing Pakeno.