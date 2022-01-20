Magnolia “Pat Raspberry” Foster was born in Augusta, Arkansas, on June 21, 1925, to Donia Talbot and John Foster. She accepted “Christ” at an early age, at New Salem Baptist Church of Augusta, Arkansas. She received her formal education from Carver High School in Arkansas.

In 1944, Pat married Willie Lee Raspberry from Augusta, Arkansas, and soon after moved to San Diego, California. From that union, Joan Annette and Elliott Wayne were born. After the passing of Mr. Raspberry in 1952, Pat married Emilio Vincent Merola in 1967, until he passed away in 1982.

In 1964, Pat opened her own business, “Patrina’s Wig Salon”. She maintained the business for four years until it closed.

Pat loved her family. She raised one granddaughter, Joani Annette Raspberry, and one great-granddaughter, Patrina Monei Price Merola, who she adopted later in life.

Pat graduated from SDSU in 1977 with a B.A. in Social Welfare. She taught at Lindbergh Elementary and Lincoln High School for twenty years before she retired.

She loved and enjoyed playing Bingo until the age of 93.

Pat attended New Creation Church of San Diego. She faithfully attended the 8:00 a.m. service, slowly dropping off her tithe in front of the church without any assistance. She loved having breakfast every Sunday morning after church with the girls.

Early Saturday morning, on December 11, 2021, the angels accepted Magnolia “Pat” Raspberry Merola into God’s heavenly pearly gates.

She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Donia Foster, stepfather; James T. Clark, brothers; Jerome Foster and Calvin Foster, sisters; Joyce Nixon, Constance Riggins, Cassell Sevier, Maxine Clark, Leola Currie, and Geraldine Mitchell, and grandsons; Elliott Wayne Raspberry Jr., Kenneth Elliott Raspberry and Aaron Emmanuel Raspberry. Left to cherish the memories are her loving son, Elliott Raspberry, Sr., her lovely daughters; Joan Raspberry Sullivan and Patrina Monei Price Merola, her sister, Erma Holloman, brother, Wardellas Clark, five grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and a host of family and friends.