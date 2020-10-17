Marcus Jenkins Sr.

Marcus Andrew Jenkins Sr. was born on March 21,1965, to Ruby Nell Gilbert and Tommy Jenkins at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California. He was the oldest of 6 siblings. Marcus accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age.

During his childhood, he was into sports like football and baseball. In 1982, he graduated from Serra High School in San Diego. Although he was born and raised in San Diego, he spent his later adult years in Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles area, San Bernardino, and eventually settled in Hemet, CA. He never failed to represent San Diego no matter where he lived, and the San Diego Chargers were his team. In Hemet, Marcus finally got to live in the same city as his parents and siblings for the first time since childhood. In 2009, Marcus began working at Walmart where he gained strong friendships that became more like family.

Marcus was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend. He was always a positive man and he never failed to help others in need. Marcus was a hard worker and always enjoyed life. He was selfless, a down-to-earth man. Marcus had a beautiful heart and just wanted everyone to have a good time. He always likes to crack jokes in any situation that he goes through. He had left everyone with a memory that is indelible.

Left to carry on his memories are his wife Bernadette; children Marisol, Marcus, and Mathew; grandparents Mattie P. Lynch and Norfleet Lynch; mother Ruby Turner; brothers Marvin Jenkins and Marlo Hayden; sisters Veronica (Ronnie) Carter, Jacquetta (Jackie) Turner, and Sheree Turner; nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

In Hemet, CA, Marcus Andrew Jenkins Sr. was sent to heaven on September 30, 2020.