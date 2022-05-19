Funeral services were held on 05/06/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Marilyn Rockett was born on March 31, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Geneva and Ike Rockett. Her mother and father preceded her in death. Marilyn also received her education and graduated from high school in Blytheville, Arkansas. Shortly after graduation, she moved to San Diego, California, where she began her career at the Naval Hospital. A few years later, she continued her career at Sharps Hospital, where she eventually retired after 27 years in the medical field. She had a passion for caring and helping others…She also had a passion for Brisk Ice Tea!!

Marilyn is survived by her Children Ronald Rockett, Dexter Rockett, Regina Terrell, Toni Rockett, Anita Rockett, Carolyn Rockett, Floyd Moran, Betty Hearn, Farline Lockett and J.C Moran. She is also survived by a host of Grandkids, Great-Grandkids, Great-Great-Grandkids, Family and Friends.