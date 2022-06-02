10/23/1953 – 5/28/2022

Mark Anthony Wiley was born to the union of Louise Wiley Brooks and Joseph Booker on October 23, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the oldest of four children. Mark spent many of his childhood summers visiting his Aunt Julia and Uncle Thomas in Chicago, Illinois, where he learned to fish and enjoy the outdoors with his uncle.

Mark attended St. Phillips Lutheran School for his 7th through 9th grade years of education and was active in many sports. In the 10th grade, he transferred to Southeastern High School where he ran track, played football, and graduated in 1972. Shortly after graduating high school, Mark began working for Chrysler Motor Company in Detroit where he was employed for three years.

He then joined the United States Navy in 1976 with his good friend Walter Farris. They went in the Navy on the buddy plan but were soon separated because Mark couldn’t swim. He remained on active duty with the Navy for three years and was in the Naval Reserve for an additional three years.

Once discharged from the Navy, Mark settled in San Diego, California. He began employment with Southwest Marine/BAE Systems as an outside machinist for more than forty years and retired in July 2019.

In 1985, he met the love of his life Sheree. They were married on July 2, 1989. They had been inseparable ever since. Mark and Sheree enjoyed traveling both in the United States and internationally. He rarely missed his High School reunion in Detroit for the past forty-plus years. They also enjoyed traveling to jazz festivals and concerts. The St. Lucia Jazz Festival was really enjoyable and the Essence Fest in New Orleans was one they enjoyed three years in a row. Their annual trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they own a timeshare was a highlight of their many trips. Mark loved life and his family. He will be greatly missed.

Mark is survived by his wife Sheree (San Diego); sister Joanna Wiley (Detroit, MI); brother Carnel Wiley preceded him in death; brother Sylvester Wiley (Warrenton, GA); daughter LaShonda Wiley (Detroit, MI); grandson Deon Thomas (Detroit, MI); granddaughter Dezyer Powell (Detroit, MI); great-grandson Zayden Massiah (Detroit, MI); sister-in-law Dana Turner (San Diego, CA), sister-in-law Carol Ellis (Los Angeles, CA) and a host of cousins, other family, and friends.