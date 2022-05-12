Funeral services were held on 05/03/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mark Leroy Maxwell, born on September 27, 1949, in Los Angeles, California, to Jacqueline Oliver and Richard Maxwell.

He and his mother moved to San Diego, where Mark went to school and graduated from Lincoln High School. He enlisted in the Army on July 29, 1969. He received an honorable discharge on March 1, 1971. Mark served his country and fought in the Vietnam war. After his honorable discharge, he moved back to San Diego. He attended San Diego State University. After which, he worked for San Diego Gas & Electric and San Diego City Water Department for numerous years. His health began to fail him due to Agent Orange.

Mark was quiet and lived a low-key life. He had a happy go lucky personality. He enjoyed being around his childhood friends. He enjoyed bowling and playing dominos.

Mark departed this world on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He leaves to mourn his son, Marlin Lamore Maxwell (Stella), four granddaughters: Chelicia Toure, Alexis, Natalie, and Jaylin Maxwell, two great-grandchildren, and a host of close family friends.