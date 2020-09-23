Mark National Voter Registration Day – Register to Vote

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day ­– and a reminder that you must be registered to vote if you want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3, 2020 Presidential General Election.

It takes less than two minutes to register online at sdvote.com. You may also request a voter registration form by calling the Registrar’s office at (858) 565-5800 or emailing rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Check your status online. If you recently moved or changed your name, you will need to re-register to vote by completing a new voter registration form.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every active registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail for the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The Registrar encourages you to vote safer at home. If you vote at the polls, expect long lines.

The Registrar’s office is preparing ballots for mailing and they will start going out to registered voters the week of Oct. 5. If your voter information is up to date you should receive your ballot the same week.

The Registrar encourages everyone to register as early as possible, but advises of the following deadlines: Until Oct. 19, you can register online to vote or register by mail with a postmark of that date. After that, with conditional voter registration, you can register in person through Nov. 3, Election Day.

To find out more about the Registrar’s campaign to Vote Safer San Diego and the Nov. 3 election, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.