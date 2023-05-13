Marketing Your Business Doesn’t Have to Be Expensive

With limited budgets, small businesses must be savvy spenders. A wealth of cost-effective strategies for business marketing are out there.

0


Pexels

By Bria Overs, Word in Black 

What’s the best way to reach more customers? That’s the big question for small business owners across the country.

There are marketing tools like newsletters, advertisements, social media, press, and influencers. However, most of these options come at a cost.

The DC Chamber of Commerce 2023 Small Business Summit convened a panel of small business owners from Washington, D.C., to share easy and cost-effective ways for other owners to market their businesses.

Marketing Misconceptions

Owners, including panelist LeGreg Harrison, co-founder of D.C.-based premium retail boutique The Museum, believed the best way to market a business was through “pay to play.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here