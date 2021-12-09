Funeral services were held on December 1, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mary Lee Anthony (Hickson) was born February 7, 1936, in McKinney, Texas to Harp Hickson and Merle Hickson (McDonald). She was the younger of two children.

She spent her formative years in McKinney, Texas and moved to San Diego, California and graduated from San Diego High School.

She met her love, Bennie Clark Anthony while singing and performing in her singing group the Creoletts. They were married and from their union three sons were born Tony, Craig, and Brigham.

She accepted Christ at a young age and fellowshipped in San Diego starting with Bayview Baptist Church and ending with Christian Fellowship Congregational Church. She was active in ministry at church, singing in the choir. She participated in women’s bible study and other church events.

Mary worked at The Broadway department store. Mary was fond of working with her hands in the garden and she was known for her quilting and sewing and supporting her husband’s businesses they owned,” Anthony’s Linen Shop”, Skyline’s “Anthony’s Coffee Shoppe”, “and “Anthony’s Auto Shopper and Repair.”

Mary enjoyed singing, catching up with her friends and family, and watching her grandchildren. She loved her trips to the Casino. She loved pictures and making yearly calendars out of everyone’s school and Christmas pictures. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her husband, children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Harp Hickson, Merle Hickson (McDonald), her husband, Bennie Clark Anthony, Son, Craig Lynn Anthony and sibling, Arthur Hickson.

On Sunday morning, November 14, 2021, Mary Lee Anthony was called to glory. She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy. Children; Tony (Linda) Anthony, Brigham (Anita) Anthony, daughters-in-law; Ester Anthony-Thomas and Jennifer Anthony, Grandchildren; Jervae’ Anthony, Abrie Anthony, Angelo (Maiesha) Anthony, Sylvia Anthony, Angelina Anthony, Richard Williams, Eddie Thomas, Adrianna Williams, Armaund Anthony, Arthur Anthony, and Isaac Anthony, Great grandchildren; Maliyah Anthony, Amiyah Anthony, Abrie Anthony Jr., and Keenan Ealdama-Anthony, a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.